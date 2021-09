'Last resort': The young Germans on hunger strike for the climate

Climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the Reichstag in Berlin on September 13, 2021. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Camped outside the Reichstag in Berlin, a group of young German climate activists have not eaten for more than two weeks. Although the lack of food is beginning to take a toll on their health, they say the hunger strike is the last resort in convincing governments to take necessary action on climate change.