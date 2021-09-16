‘Superhuman’ immunity: What is it and what does it mean for the fight against Covid?

An electron microscope image showing of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, isolated from a patient in the US. © NIAID-RML / Reuters/ France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Could some people possess a “superhuman” level of immunity against Covid-19? That is the suggestion of research published this month by scientists in America, which found that those who have already recovered from the virus then go on to be vaccinated not only have a far higher level of protection against different Covid variants, but may also be protected against forms of coronavirus not yet circulating in humans.