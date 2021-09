Bangkok’s taxi graveyard garden: Covid-hit cabbies turn to growing vegetables

A parking lot in Bangkok, Thailand, where taxis have been turned into vegetable gardens to grow food for out-of-work epmloyees. © AFP / France 24

One Bangkok taxi company has found an innovative way to make ends meet amid the Covid-19 pandemic. With many drivers put out of work by lockdowns and restrictions and their cars left idle, they have transformed a taxi graveyard into a burgeoning vegetable garden to feed employees.