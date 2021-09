Rivers of lava: Canary Island volcano erupts

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish Canary island of La Palma erupted on Sunday, September 19, 2021. © Reuters / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Around 100 homes have been destroyed on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma after the Cumbre Vieja volcano spectacularly erupted on Sunday, sending rivers of lava down the hillside toward the Atlantic Ocean.