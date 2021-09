'Children are going hungry': Haitian migrants return to Mexico from US to find food

People cross the Rio Grande near the US-Mexico border. © Reuters / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

In an effort to find food and supplies, hundreds of Haitian migrants who have been camping under a bridge in the Texas town of Del Rio have crossed back over the Rio Grande into Mexico in recent days with the hope of securing food and water from shops or generous locals.