Amal: A refugee puppet’s journey through Europe

Amal, a giant puppet representing a child refugee, arrived in Marseille, France, on Wednesday, Septermber 22, 2021. © AFP / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

A giant puppet representing an uprooted Syrian child named Amal arrived at the port of Marseille on Wednesday, as part of a mammoth journey across Europe meant to highlight the plight of refugees and unaccompanied children in particular.