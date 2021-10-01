ON THE GROUND

‘We’re still here’: Iraqis rally on protest anniversary, call for election boycott

Iraqis gather in Tahrir Square, saying that they will boycott upcoming elections if their demands are not met. © FRANCE 24

Demonstrators gathered on Baghdad's Tahrir Square on Friday, marking the second anniversary of a popular protest movement that rattled the government and prompted a bloody crackdown. Elections have been scheduled for October 10, in a rare concession to the 2019 protest movement. But many demonstrators plan to boycott the ballot, saying their demands for systemic change have still not been met. Our correspondents in Iraq, Jack Hewson and Lucile Wassermann report.