'Dystopian': Singapore police robots spark surveillance state fears

A 'Xavier' police robot on patrol in Singapore. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Singapore police have been testing a new weapon in the battle against incivility in recent weeks – mobile robots that can detect "undesirable social behaviour" such as smoking in prohibited areas and people improperly parking bicycles. For some, the robots are a useful crime-fighting tool, but for others they are the latest sign of a growing surveillance state.