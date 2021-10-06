ON THE GROUND

Report from Afghanistan: ‘Incremental changes’ since Taliban takeover

Afghanistan has undergone “incremental changes” in the two months since the Taliban seized control, says FRANCE 24’s senior reporter Catherine Norris-Trent, speaking from the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar. “The lines outside the banks have grown, people are sleeping outside waiting for their turn to try to withdraw just a few hundred dollars of their savings. Also, large makeshift markets have popped up all around the city with people selling off all their possessions: furniture, toys, beds, just trying to get enough money for food.”