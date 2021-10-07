Climate change: French winemakers turn to foreign grapes

Grapes on a vine in Villenave-D'ornon, near Bordeaux, France, on September 21, 2021. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Could wines from France's famed Bordeaux region soon be made with grape varieties from Portugal, Greece or Bulgaria? To wine purists, it may sound like heresy, but it might also be the only way to save the region's world-renowned wines from the effects of climate change. For the past decade, researchers from France's national agricultural institute (INRAE) have been experimenting with grape varieties from all over southern Europe to find out which may be best for the job.