Tree of life: The rare Chilean tree behind world's most important vaccines

A quillay tree plantation in Casablanca, Chile. © Reuters / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

The quillay tree, a rare evergreen native to central Chile, has long been used by indigenous people to make soap and medicine. Now it is also providing a key ingredient in some of the world's most important vaccines, from the world’s first malaria jab to the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine. But some fear growing demand is stretching this rare natural resource to its limit.