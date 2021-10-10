ON THE GROUND

Iraq's general election is a 'test for their democratic system'

Video by: Jack HEWSON

"For this year's election, there are a number of anti-fraud measures which have been introduced. For example, no mobile phones are allowed inside the building in case voters might take photos of their ballots to then send to a party member who might have paid them to vote in a certain way," explains FRANCE 24's Jack Hewson, reporting from Baghdad as Iraqis vote Sunday in parliamentary elections after a campaign season marred by indifference and intimidation.