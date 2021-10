'Nothing except God': Afghans plea for help as winter nears

People sell second-hand clothes at a market in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 14, 2021. © Reuters / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

With thousands displaced and the country's economy near collapse, fears are growing that drought and freezing temperatures could provoke a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan as winter approaches, even as international agencies work to provide food, blankets and other essential aid.