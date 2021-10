'Asterix and the Griffin': 39th volume of iconic comic book released

Years after the demise of its creators, the adventures of Asterix and his rotund partner Obelix continue with their 39th graphic novel. In Asterix and the Griffin, the famous Gauls, created by Rene Goscinny and Albert Uderzo, meet the mythical Sarmatian people in modern-day Eastern Europe and Central Asia.