Forced withdrawal: Life for Kabul's drug addicts under Taliban rule

Patients at the Ibn Sina drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul. © AFP / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

At Pul-e-Sukhta in western Kabul, an infamous haunt for the city’s drug users, hundreds of addicts shelter under a bridge in squalid conditions. But when they see Taliban fighters arrive, those who can attempt to flee. They fear being taken to the city’s rehab centre, where they will be forced to undergo a 45-day withdrawal programme, with little in the way of medication to help wean them from their dependency.