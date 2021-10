From villages to the slums: Bangladesh's climate change refugees

Akabbar Howlader, whose home was destroyed by flooding, looks out to sea in Kalapara, Bangladesh, on September 25, 2021. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Experts estimate that some 18 million people in Bangladesh will be forced to move by rising sea levels by 2050. Some, like Bibi Salma, have already been forced from their homes by climate change. She now lives in a 10-square-metre room in a slum with her family on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka after her home, 300km away, was destroyed three times by flooding.