Tropical fruit, grown in France: How French farmers are reducing their carbon footprint

A plant being grown in a greenhouse in Torreilles, southern France, on October 13, 2021. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Bananas, guavas and other plants usually found in tropical climes are being grown in greenhouses in southern France by a few pioneering farmers who are looking to reduce the carbon footprint that comes with importing food from around the globe.