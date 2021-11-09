'Every day we pray for rain': Fuel shortage brings Haiti to brink of water crisis

Schnaidev Lamy washes clothes outside her home in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on November 7, 2021. © Reuters / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

In many parts of Haiti, securing enough water to drink, wash and clean can be a daily struggle, with only half of the population having access to potable water, according to the World Bank. Now though, severe fuel shortages – the result of armed groups blocking access to ports – mean that Haiti's water authority may soon no longer be able to operate water pumps, cutting off the supply to communities around the country.