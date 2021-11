A city fit for pharaohs? Egypt’s new capital rises from the desert

A view of towers being built at part of Egypt's New Administrative Capital, near Cairo. © AFP / France 24

Rising up out of the desert 50km from Cairo, Egypt’s new administrative capital city recalls the vast construction projects of the country’s ancient rulers, but aims to be at the cutting edge of urban planning. Built entirely from scratch at a cost of around $45 billion, the city will provide room for more than 6 million inhabitants, relieving pressure on the sprawling metropolis of Cairo.