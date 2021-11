Spurning Sputnik: Russians flock to Croatia for EU vaccines

People queue for a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination centre in Zagreb, Croatia, on November 15, 2021. © Reuters / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Thousands of Russians are shunning their country's own Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine and flocking to Croatia to get a jab approved by the EU, allowing them to travel freely across Europe without the need for quarantining or frequent Covid tests.