India's toxic smog: Fears for children's health as pollution chokes New Delhi

The Indian government has been forced to close schools amid a spike in pollution in New Delhi. © Reuters / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

India's capital New Delhi, one of the world's most polluted cities, is once again choking under a thick cloud of toxic smog and doctors say the poor air quality is leading to an alarming rise in respiratory illness among children.