World’s newest republic Barbados names 'Diamond' Rihanna national hero

Barbados - 2021 © Juliette Montilly / AFP

Barbados ditched Britain's QueenElizabeth as head of state, forging a new republic on Tuesday with its first-ever president and severing its last remaining colonial bonds nearly 400 years after the first English ships arrived at the Caribbean island. After a dazzling display of Barbadian dance and music, complete with speeches celebrating the end of colonialism, Barbadian singer Rihanna was declared a national hero by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the leader of Barbados' republican movement.