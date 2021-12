From 'crackland' to farmland: How a green makeover transformed a Rio favela

A community garden at the Manguinhos favela in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. © Reuters / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

It was once nothing more than a garbage dump frequented by drug users, earning it the nickname "crackland" among locals. But now a strip of land in one of Rio de Janeiro's poorest favelas has been transformed into Latin America's largest community vegetable garden, providing both food and employment for residents.