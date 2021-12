'Ecocidal': Mexico's 'Maya Train' divides communities

Construction along the route of the 'Maya Train' rail line in Escarcega, Mexico, on November 29, 2021. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

A vast railway is under construction in the Mexican jungle. Called the "Maya Train", it will link the country's Caribbean beach resorts with ancient archaeological and, its proponents say, bring much needed income to some of Mexico's poorest regions. But to many who live along the route, the $10-billion project is nothing but a source of anguish.