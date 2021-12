JFK

US releases trove of secret files on JFK assassination

JFK © France 24

US authorities released thousands of secret files Wednesday on president John F. Kennedy's assassination, a case that still fuels conspiracy theories despite the official conclusion he was shot by Lee Harvey Oswald. The CIA and FBI files show US investigators spread their net wide and deep to find out if Oswald conspired with others in the November 22, 1963 murder that shocked the world.