Sea turtles return to Thailand’s beaches as Covid-19 keeps tourists at bay

Plastic and discarded fishing lines and nets remain the primary cause of turtles disease and death. © AFP

Video by: Mandi HESHMATI

After almost 20 months of Covid travel restrictions in Thailand, several different species of sea turtle have returned to nesting around Phuket, an ultra-popular beach destination before the pandemic. But as the country tentatively begins to reopen its doors to fully vaccinated international tourists, scientists have tempered their optimism.