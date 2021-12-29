Cities from Cameroon's troubled Anglophone region to host AFCON matches

Despite the insecurity in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions, the cities of Limbe and Buea in the country's southwest will host group F teams of the 2021 African Cup of Nations. Separatists have already claimed responsibility for several explosions in Buea and there is mounting concern about the safety of players and fans expected to attend the tournament in January. FRANCE 24's Caludio Nsono, Tony Menga, Michel Mvondo and Simon Batoum report.