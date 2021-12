Nazi art show helps Austria confront its past

From Swastika-adorned landscapes to Third Reich propaganda posters, many may find the objects in the latest exhibition at the MUSA museum in Vienna shocking. But curators are hoping the collection of Nazi-era artworks will shed light on the role of art under National Socialism, while also helping the Austrian capital confront its complicated war-era past.