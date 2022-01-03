Cameroon bids to reassure AFCON fans over security fears in troubled Anglophone region

A fan poses for a picture with the AFCON mascot and a member of the security forces in the city of Limbe, Cameroon, on December 28, 2021. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off in Cameroon on January 9. But for some in the western city of Limbe, which will host Group F matches, excitement over the tournament is being tempered by fear. The city is part of Cameroon's Anglophone region, which since 2017 has been rocked by a conflict between the government and armed separatists. The local government, which has deployed armoured vehicles and checkpoints across the city, has assured fans there is nothing to worry about.