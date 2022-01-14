US Supreme Court blocks federal Covid-19 vaccine mandate for large employers

The US Supreme Court has struck down a pillar of the Biden administration's plan to fight Covid-19. © FRANCE 24

In a blow to the Biden administration, the US Supreme Court has blocked its federal Covid-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses. The conservative-majority court ruled that the plan to require vaccines or weekly tests for employees at businesses with at least 100 staff was a "significant encroachment" on the lives and health of many Americans. FRANCE 24's Cole Stangler takes a closer look at existing requirements in the private sector and how businesses are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision.