US Supreme Court blocks Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for big businesses

The US Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's vaccine-or-testing mandate for large businesses © Mandel Ngan, AFP/File

Video by: Alexander AUCOTT

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses – a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans – while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.