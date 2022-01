Martin Luther King Day: Decades after icon's death, voting rights under threat

On Martin Luther King day, Americans honour the civil rights activist. It was recognised as a federal holiday in 1983. Decades after icon's death, voting rights are under threat. An ongoing campaign to expand voting rights legislation and restore full power of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 is receiving a massive mobilisation. Kethevane Gorjestani and Matthieu Mabin report.