'We have nothing left': Snowstorm leaves Syrian refugees without shelter

A camp for internally displaced people near Afrin, in Aleppo Governorate,Syria, on January 19, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

A severe snowstorm has hit camps for internally displaced people in northern Syria, bringing added hardship to thousands already left homeless by more than a decade of conflict. Hundreds of tents have collapsed due to the weight of the snowfall, says the UN, with at least one child killed as a result, while others have been left without shelter or food.