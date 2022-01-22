ON THE GROUND

Malians to stage new protests against stringent sanctions over poll delay

Video by: James ANDRÉ

Malians are set to take to the streets of Bamako on Saturday in protest at sanctions imposed on the country's ruling military junta by the West African bloc ECOWAS over delayed elections. The protests come as the US army has confirmed the presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in Mali, which the junta has denied amid increasingly strained relations with the West. FRANCE 24's James André reports from Bamako.