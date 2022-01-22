ON THE GROUND

Rio de Janeiro delays carnival parades as Omicron spikes in Brazil

Faced with the spread of the Omicron variant in Brazil, both Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo have announced that the world-famous parades of samba schools have been put back two months to the end of April. The festival, which was cancelled last year, brings in hundreds of millions of euros each year and supports tens of thousands of workers. FRANCE 24's Perrine Juan, Louise Raulais and Tim Vickery report from Rio’s city of samba.