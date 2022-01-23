ON THE GROUND

‘It put Wuhan on the map’: The expats staying on two years after lockdown

It is two years to the day since the world’s first Covid-19 lockdown took effect in the Chinese city of Wuhan, forcing 11 million residents to stay inside for 76 days. Today, the city has not had a Covid case for months and the pandemic measures are among the strictest in the country. But foreigners, many of whom left the city in 2020, are slow to return. Before the start of the pandemic, there were more than 17,000 of them. FRANCE 24 spoke to some of the last expats in Wuhan.