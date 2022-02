Video

Inside America's first supervised drug injection site

Needles at a supervised drug injection site in East Harlem, New York City. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Amid soaring rates of overdose deaths blamed on increasingly powerful synthetic drugs such as fentanyl and other opioids, New York City has opened two supervised drug injection sites – the only two such centres in the whole of the United States. Here, users can shoot up or smoke drugs using clean equipment with doctors on hand to take action in case of an overdose.