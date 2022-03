Body composting: 'Green' burial trend takes root in USA

03:58 Animal remains turned into compost at a faciility in Auburn, Washington, on March 14, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

At a morgue near Seattle, Washington State, human bodies inside metal containers are slowly being turned into compost in a process known as "terramation". The process, legalised in Washington in 2019, is becoming an increasingly popular "green" alternative to burial and cremation.