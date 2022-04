'My soul aches': As war still rages, some Ukrainian refugees return home

02:44 Anzhelika, a Ukrainian refugee returning home, waits at a bus station in Warsaw, Poland. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

More than four million people have now fled the war in Ukraine, according to the UN. But now, even as fighting in the country still rages, some refugees are choosing to return, whether to be with family they left behind or simply because they miss their home country.