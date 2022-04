'We will be forced to steal': Taliban bans poppy cultivation

03:13 People harvest poppies in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, on April 3, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Afghanistan is the world's biggest producer of opium poppies, the sap of which is used to produce heroin, in an industry that accounts for tens of thousands of jobs and a substantial proportion of the country's GDP. But now, the ruling Taliban has said it plans to put an end to poppy cultivation, leaving farmers fearing for their future in a country whose economy is in freefall.