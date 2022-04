'Out to get the Russians': The 73-year-old Vietnam vet fighting in Ukraine

03:07 American Vietnam veteran Steven Straub inspects a damaged vehicle near Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 5, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Out of the thousands of foreign volunteers to have taken up arms in Ukraine, 73-year-old Florida retiree Steven Straub is perhaps the oldest. But he is hoping his combat experience as a veteran of the Vietnam war will come in handy in the fight against the invading Russian forces.