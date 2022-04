'This is home': Kyiv slowly awakens after Russia withdraws

02:34 Men play chess in a park in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 7, 2022. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

Just a few weeks ago, Kyiv resembled little more than a deserted ghost town. But now, following the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region, the Ukrainian capital is slowly coming back to life, with some of those who fled returning home.