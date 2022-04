Suspect at large as Brooklyn subway shooting injures more than a dozen

01:05 Law enforcement officers and emergency response personnel work near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York City, April 12, 2022. © Brendan McDermid, Reuters

A rush-hour shooting in the Brooklyn subway in New York injured at least 16 people and triggered scenes of chaos Tuesday, as wounded and panicked passengers fled a smoke-filled train onto the platform.