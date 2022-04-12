Economic crisis, shortages undercut Sri Lankan New Year festival

02:33

Sri Lanka this week celebrates the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, the country’s biggest festival. But festivities have been dampened as the island nation suffers its worst economic crisis in living memory, with many struggling to pay for basic goods and enduring power blackouts. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has appealed for calm and an end to the protests calling for his resignation, but public anger is mounting.