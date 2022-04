At least 13 injured in Brooklyn subway shooting: New York fire department

01:18 Law enforcement officers and emergency response personnel work near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York City, April 12, 2022. © Brendan McDermid, Reuters

At least 13 people have been injured in a shooting incident at a subway station in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, where "several undetonated devices" were recovered, authorities said Tuesday.