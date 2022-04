Nicaragua: Swimming lessons help would-be migrants cross the Rio Grande

03:34 A student takes part in a swimming lesson for those hoping to cross the Rio Grande to reach the United States in Esteli, Nicaragua, on April 1, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Free swimming lessons are being offered to would-be migrants in Esteli, Nicaragua, to help them make the perilous journey to the United States where they will most likely have to cross the dangerous waters of the Rio Grande. Each year dozens of people drown in the river hoping to reach a better life north of the border.