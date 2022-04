'We might have to leave quickly': Finns living near border keep a watchful eye on Russia

03:12 An view of a road and railway heading towards Russia from the Finnish town of Imatra. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

In Finnish town of Imatra, on the country's eastern border with Russia, residents are keeping a watchful eye on their neighbours to the east as tensions mount over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. While for some the threat of confrontation with Russia recalls one of the darker chapters in the country's past.