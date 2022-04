'Sense of tension': Scientists prepare LHC restart in search for dark matter

Part of the Large Hadron Collider, the world's largest particle accelerator.

Video by: Sam BALL

After three years of upgrades and maintenance, scientists are finally getting ready to restart the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), a nervous moment as they wait to see if the vastly complex machine will work as intended. A decade after confirming the existence of the Higgs boson, researchers will this time be looking for evidence of elusive dark matter.