‘We’re done with dead kids’: Fentanyl test strips come to California bars

Fentanyl test strips at a bar in Oakland, California. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

Test strips that can detect the presence of fentanyl are becoming increasingly common in bars and restaurants across the San Francisco Bay Area as a way for drug users accidentally overdosing on the potentially fatal opioid, which has contributed to nearly 500,000 deaths in the US over the past two decades.