Rio's flamboyant Carnival parade returns after pandemic hiatus

01:43 A performer from the Beija Flor samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 23, 2022. © Silvia Izquierdo, AP

Video by: Solange MOUGIN

Colorful floats and flamboyant dancers are delighting tens of thousands jammed into Rio de Janeiro's iconic Sambadrome, putting on a delayed Carnival celebration after the pandemic halted the dazzling displays.